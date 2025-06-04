‘Absolutely Gutted’: Vijay Mallya Extends Condolences After Bengaluru Stampede That Killed 11

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya expressed grief and concern following the stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed at least 11 lives and injured several others on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Mallya, who was closely associated with the franchise during its early years, took to social media to express his sorrow. "Absolutely gutted to hear of the sad loss of life and injuries in Bengaluru. RCB fans who came to celebrate the IPL champions met a fate they did not deserve. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

The stampede occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory celebrations after the team lifted their maiden Indian Premier League title. Thousands of fans had gathered near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for a planned felicitation ceremony and an open bus parade to celebrate the win. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that 11 people died and 33 others were injured in the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the families of the deceased.

RCB also issued a statement saying, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.”

The franchise added that the planned celebration was shortened as soon as the situation became known and said it followed the advice and guidance of the local administration. RCB also urged fans to stay safe.