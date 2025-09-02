Abu Azmi backs Maratha community’s demand for reservation

Mumbai, Sep 2 Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi on Monday came out in support of reservation for the Maratha community.

Social activist Manoj Jarange Patil is on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

In a special conversation with IANS, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi said that the government has passed the Bill in the Assembly for giving reservation to the Maratha community.

“In such a situation, the government should give the reservation. Now the government is facing difficulty. For this, the homework should have been done first. Maratha has power, and a brave person is fighting for his community. If the demand is not justified, why did the government pass it? The Maratha community is not talking about communalism in the country. In such a situation, this movement needs to be supported,” he added.

Abu Azmi attacked the central government over the SCO summit. He said that after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, it was China that supported Pakistan.

“In such a situation, PM Modi is attending a meeting with the President of China. China used to provide weapons to Pakistan, and the strategy of Operation Sindoor was reaching Pakistan through China. Whether it is the Galwan Valley or Ladakh, or Siachen, can PM Modi tell whether China stopped its activities on these issues? Will China not create any problem in our borders now?” the SP leader asked.

He said that Mulayam Singh Yadav was a visionary. “I remember that he had said in the Parliament that India has less threat from Pakistan and more from China. Today, the people of this country are saying that China is acting arbitrarily on our border. What is going to be its result?” the SP leader questioned.

Azmi also gave his reaction regarding the Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar. He said that the matter of vote theft has come before the public. “The Election Commission is working to ‘steal’ votes in connivance with the government. This is against democracy. The people of India should raise their voice against vote theft. In Bihar, the INDIA bloc has come out on the streets against this. Now the public will get justice. This country was liberated to run a transparent government,” he added.

