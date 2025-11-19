Abu Dhabi: BAPS Hindu Mandir honours people of determination with ‘symphony of harmony’

Abu Dhabi, Nov 19 The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi recently hosted ‘A Symphony of Harmony’, a special evening dedicated to celebrating the people of determination, inclusivity, and shared human values.

More than 500 guests, including members of the UAE leadership, community representatives, families, and well‑wishers, gathered for this inspiring event.

The highlight of the evening was a breathtaking piano recital by 15‑year‑old Emirati pianist and composer Ahmed Al Hashemi, an internationally acclaimed young artist on the autism spectrum.

His performance of eight pieces—including original compositions and classics like Beethoven—moved the audience deeply.

His tribute piece ‘Dark to Light,’ composed specially for the Mandir, symbolised humanity’s journey from challenge to inner peace.

Ahmed shared, “Through my music, I wanted to offer love, peace, and harmony. When we truly listen to one another, the world becomes a kinder place. I’m proud to celebrate Tolerance Day with this message.”

During the interlude, Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, reflected on the transformative power of music and the courage exemplified by People of Determination.

He expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for their unwavering commitment to empowerment, inclusion, and human dignity.

The BAPS Mandir honoured Ahmed with a specially crafted memento symbolising harmony between faith, art, and the human spirit.

His mother, Eiman Alaleeli, was also recognised for her dedication and support. Members of UAE leadership and the community—including Brigadier Hamed, H.E. Mubarak Al Ameri, H.E. Mohamed Al Balooshi, Zubin Karkaria, and Dr. Vibu Bose were also acknowledged for their continuous support.

The post‑performance interaction between People of Determination, UAE leadership, and guests created a heartfelt environment of joy, equality, and human connection.

The evening reaffirmed the BAPS Hindu temple’s role as a beacon of inclusion and harmony for all.

