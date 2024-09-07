Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan to Visit India at PM Narendra Modi's Invitation on September 9-10

On the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will pay an official visit to India from September 9 to 10, 2024. This would be His Highness's first visit to India as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He will be accompanied by several Ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation.

Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan will meet the Prime Minister on September 9 and discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation areas. He is also scheduled to call on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Al Nahyan will visit Mumbai on September 10 to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate. India and UAE share historically close and friendly ties. In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas, including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture. The Crown Prince’s visit will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas.