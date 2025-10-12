Abu Dhabi: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh honours forest rangers

Abu Dhabi, Oct 12 Hailing forest rangers as 'Guardians of the Wild', Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh participated in an event to honour them on the sidelines of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 here, an official said on Sunday.

Releasing the report 'Guardians of the Wild' on Saturday, he said, "These are the people who ensure that the country's rich wildlife heritage is preserved for generations to come."

The Minister assured the frontline forest staff of all the government support they require to fulfil their needs, said an official statement.

He informed how the government of India regularly undertakes capacity-building initiatives, deploys technological aids, including forest surveillance through drones, satellite tracking and radio collaring of animals.

MoS Singh noted that countries around the world have enacted comprehensive legislation and policy frameworks for the protection of forests and wildlife, but it is the forest rangers and support staff who work on the ground to ensure that these policies, rules and regulations are implemented in true spirit.

"The work they do encompasses a wide variety of activities, including patrolling, wildlife enumeration, and fighting forest fires, among others. They face an enormous threat to life from poachers and timber smugglers, as many of them have laid down their lives in the line of duty for the cause of protecting forests and wildlife," he said.

The Minister saluted the dedication of forest guards and support staff, as well as congratulated IUCN and WTI for this recognition, and acknowledged their valuable service.

Singh recounted various interactions with forest staff since his childhood and cherished their indigenous knowledge and traditional wisdom regarding the forests and wildlife.

Governments should acknowledge and document this wealth of knowledge that frontline staff possess. "In India, the men and women guarding our forests are honoured with the terms - Vanrakshaks and Vanrakshikas," he said.

