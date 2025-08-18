Abusive behaviour with cop: Trinamool strongman Anubrata Mondal gets anticipatory bail

Kolkata, Aug 18 Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal on Monday received anticipatory bail from Bolpur Sub-divisional Court in West Bengal after he surrendered before it in the morning. Mondal is accused of verbally abusing the Inspector-in-charge of Bolpur Police Station in Birbhum district.

On Monday, Mondal prayed for anticipatory bail in the court of Judicial Magistrate Banikbrata Dutta. He made the bail plea citing illness and poor health. After hearing his plea, the judge granted his bail.

Mondal's lawyer Nupur Dutta Banerjee said: "Today my client appeared in court. The court granted him bail. The court did not impose any conditions. In fact, he is ill and elderly. He got bail on that condition."

On May 29, Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool's Birbhum district committee convenor, was accused of threatening Bolpur Police Station IC Liton Halder over the phone. Along with the threats, Anubrata was also accused of abusing the policeman's wife and mother in foul language. The audio of phone conversation between him and the policeman went viral on social media.

The opposition parties had strongly condemned Mondal for his conduct. Even Mondal faced questions within his own party.

He had apologised to the party's top leadership for attacking the IC in inaudible language. The police summoned him twice for questioning in this incident. However, Anubrata did not appear both times. Later, he appeared at the Bolpur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) office.

It may be noted that Mondal was arrested in August 2022 in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case and had been in Tihar Jail, Delhi. He was granted bail in the CBI case by the Supreme Court on July 30, 2024.

He was granted bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case on September 20, 2024, after spending over two years in prison, he was released from Jail on September 23 last year. Upon his return to Birbhum, he received a grand welcome from his supporters.

