ABVP announces election committee for DUSU elections 2025

New Delhi, Aug 27 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday announced its Election Committee for the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections 2025. ABVP has appointed Tapan Bihari, ABVP Delhi State President, as the Chairman of the DUSU Election Committee.

Along with him, the committee will comprise ABVP’s National Secretary Shivangi Kharwal, National Girls’ Working in-charge Prof. Mannu Kataria, Zonal Organising Secretary Ashwani Sharma, State Secretary Sarthak Sharma, State Organising Secretary Ram Kumar, State Joint Organising Secretary Vipin Uniyal, Central Working Committee Member Nidhi Tripathi, and National Media Convenor Harsh Attri.

It is noteworthy that this Election Committee will take all major decisions related to DUSU elections — from the selection of ABVP’s candidates to other election-related strategies/campaigns. With the constitution of the committee, deliberations on the names of probable candidates have already begun.

ABVP Delhi State President and Chairman of the Election Committee, Tapan Bihari, said, “Students of Delhi University have always reposed their faith in ABVP. This trust is our biggest strength. The objective of our committee is to select such candidates who can deeply understand students’ problems and work with full dedication to resolve them.”

He further added that, “For years, ABVP has been raising the voice of students not only in DUSU but also in constituent colleges. Be it the issue of basic campus facilities or academic reforms, ABVP has always prioritised students’ welfare above all. That is why students continue to trust us. The committee is actively deliberating on probable names, and very soon we will announce our central panel candidates.”

Similarly, ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “This year, we further strengthened our tradition of direct dialogue with students by organising the Class-to-Class Campaign. During this campaign, students shared their serious concerns and valuable suggestions with us.”

“These suggestions will form the foundation of our manifesto. For us, the manifesto is not just a formality but a true document of students’ aspirations. It is encouraging to see that students are satisfied with our efforts and have high expectations for us in the future. On 11 September, when we announce our central panel, it will truly reflect the aspirations and trust of the students,” he further added.

