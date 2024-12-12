ABVP members protest at school in MP's Bhind after student wears 'tilak', 'kalwa' 

Bhopal, Dec 12 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) members held a protest at a missionary school in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind following a controversy that erupted over not allowing a student to wear a 'kalawa' (sacred thread) and 'tilak'.

On Wednesday noon, around 25-30 ABVP members along with parents of some students shouting religious slogans, barged into the St. Michael's school premises.

Protesters chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and recited Hanuman Chalisa sitting in the school's courtyard.

ABVP members alleged that a sixth-class girl student was forced to return to his house as she had come to school wearing 'kalawa' and had applied 'tilak' on her forehead.

Pankaj Sharma, father of the student, talking to media persons claimed that his daughter was sent back home from school because she was wearing 'kalawa' and 'tilak'.

According to Sharma, the incident had occurred on December 5.

"Upon knowing about the incident, when I visited the school I was humiliated by the principal (father of the school) and was forced to leave the premises," Sharma alleged.

However, the principal of St. Michael's school denied the allegation, claiming that no such incident had occurred.

Instead, the school principal claimed that notices were issued to the parents of several students regarding pending fees.

"More than 90 per cent of teachers in this school are from the Hindu community. Yes, it is a fact that the school management issued notices to some parents about deposit fees. Notices were issued to the parents of several students, whose fees have been pending," the school principal said.

He further claimed that the student's father (Pankaj Sharma) visited his office on December 6.

"He didn't pay fees for the past four years, and when we asked to deposit the dues, he left the school threatening that he would tell us. The allegation that we have denied any student because of any other matter is completely false," the school principal added.

Upon receiving a complaint from the school, the police team along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate reached the spot during evening hours and initiated an investigation.

Mohanlal Sharma, a revenue officer, who is leading the investigation, said, "Upon receiving a complaint on the matter, we inspected school premises. We have taken DVR of CCTV cameras under our possession and further investigation is underway," Sharma added.

