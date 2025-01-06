ACB issues fresh notice to KTR in Formula-E race case

Hyderabad, Jan 6 The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday issued another notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao asking him to appear before it on January 9 in the Formula-E race case.

ACB officials served the notice to Rama Rao at his residence in Gachibowli. This came hours after the former minister visited ACB headquarters but returned without appearing before investigating officials when his lawyer was not allowed to accompany him.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, insisted that ACB officials should allow his lawyer during the questioning. The BRS leader left the ACB office after handing over a letter, addressed to the ACB official who had issued the notice.

KTR requested the ACB to defer his questioning till the Telangana High Court pronounced its order on his quash petition.

In his letter addressed to Majid Khan, DSP of the ACB’s Central Investigation Unit, KTR mentioned that the Telangana High Court has reserved its order on his quash petition and the same be pronounced any time.

KTR was issued notice to appear on January 6 to furnish the information and documents pertaining to the case.

“However, in your notice, you have not given details of the information and documents sought from me pertaining to the case. You are requested to give details of the documents sought from me pertaining to the case to take further necessary action at my end after giving reasonable time for the same,” wrote KTR, who assured that he would cooperate in the matter subject to constitutional and legal rights.

The ACB last month filed a case against KTR, former Special Chief Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department Arvind Kumar and former Chief Engineer of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) B.L.N. Reddy for alleged Rs 54.88 crore irregularities in Formula-E deal.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by Principal Secretary to Government, MA&UD department M. Dana Kishore, who stated that foreign remittances were made without prior approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities, which resulted in an additional tax burden to HMDA to the tune of Rs 8.06 crore. The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

