ACB of Delhi govt serves notice to Agilus Diagnostics for anomalies in Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi, Jan 19 Agilus Diagnostics Limited, a material subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare, has received a notice on January 18 from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi government over alleged anomalies in diagnostics test conducted in Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics.

The ACB has sought certain documents and information from Agilus.

Pursuant to the underlying contract with Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Delhi government, Agilus has rendered services for a total amount of Rs 20.40 crore till December 31, 2023, which is less than 2 per cent of its consolidated revenue, Fortis Healthcare said.

However, as on date, Agilus has only received a sum of Rs 3.30 crores from the DGHS.

Despite the delay in payment, Agilus has continued to provide its services in the interest of the public at large and complied with all requirements and procedures under the Agreement in respect of maintenance of records and raising invoices.

Agilus has sent various notices to DGHS requesting the release of outstanding dues and expressed their intent to terminate the agreement in case of non-payment of pending dues.

Thereafter, on January 18, 2024, Agilus received a communication from DGHS that it is undertaking thorough scrutiny and verification following which the balance payments found rightfully due would be released.

Under the agreement and SOP for Patient Related Processes, interacting with patients and collecting samples is the sole responsibility of staff at the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic/ designated centers/ dispensaries/ polyclinics/ hospitals (Project Centers).

Further, Agilus has picked up samples that were handed over to it by the Mohalla Clinic team, and conducted testing, and carried out billing and reporting in accordance with the agreement.

Agilus has undertaken its operations in compliance with applicable laws and will be fully cooperating with the Authority in connection with the aforesaid notice, Fortis Healthcare said.

