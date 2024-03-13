ACB questions Kumar Vishwas's wife in RPSC EO recruitment case

Jaipur, March 13 A team from the Jaipur Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) reached the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) office in Ajmer on Wednesday to interrogate Manju Sharma, the wife of poet Kumar Vishwas, in connection with a recruitment bribery case.

Manju, an RPSC member, was questioned for about two hours, confirmed the officials in the know of things, adding that former Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, the husband of RPSC member Sangeeta Arya, was also present during the interrogation.

An ACB team had searched the official residence of Sangeeta Arya in Ajmer on Tuesday in connection with the same case.

On Wednesday, the Jaipur ACB team reached Ajmer led by Additional SP Surendra Singh Rathore.

After coming out of the RPSC office following the questioning of Manju Sharma, Rathore told the media that the complainant, Vikas, had submitted a complaint alleging that bribes were demanded in the name of Manju Sharma and Sangeeta Arya in the Executive Officer recruitment case.

So far, four accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

