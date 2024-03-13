ACB raids RPSC member Sangeeta Arya's residence in Ajmer

Jaipur, March 12 The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan on Tuesday searched the official residence of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Sangeeta Arya in Ajmer.

The ACB team also questioned Arya regarding the bribe that was allegedly demanded for clearing the RPSC executive officer's (EO) recruitment exam eight months back, in which four brokers have been arrested so far, including Gopal Kesawat, a former Congress leader who was also the chairperson of one of the boards, for taking a bribe of Rs 18.50 lakh.

Officials said that the accused demanded Rs 40 lakh as bribe from the candidates appearing for the EO recruitment exam. The ACB during its investigation found that the deal was finalised for Rs 25 lakh.

ACB ASP Surendra Singh Rathore said that Arya was questioned in the case related to Gopal Kesawat, who was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Another RPSC member, Manju Sharma, will also be questioned soon in connection with the case, he added.

Sources said that Manju Sharma, the wife of poet Kumar Vishwas, is likely to be questioned on Wednesday.

Arya's husband Niranjan Arya is a retired IAS officer who served as the Chief Secretary (CS) of the state.

Arya was appointed as an RPSC member during the tenure of the previous Ashok Gehlot government. She took charge on October 14, 2020.

Arya had also contested the elections from the Sojat Assembly seat in 2013 on a Congress ticket. However, she had to BJP candidate Sanjana Agri.

