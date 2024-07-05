Accel to host India’s largest Cybersecurity Summit on July 25

New Delhi, July 5 Leading venture capital firm Accel is set to host India’s largest Cybersecurity Summit in Bengaluru July 25.

To evangelise the early-stage cybersecurity startup ecosystem in India, the event will bring together security operators, CISOs, and notable founders from around the world.

The summit will provide a platform for startups to showcase their cybersecurity innovations and pitch to a select group of CISOs from both large enterprises and tech unicorns like PhonePe, Groww, Cred, and Flipkart.

"With the exponential growth of large SaaS and consumer companies in India, security teams have become highly skilled at combating increasing threat surfaces. Accel has funded over 50 cybersecurity companies globally, many of which have Indian-origin founders," said Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel.

"There are significant opportunities for founders in India to build the next generation of global cybersecurity companies focusing on areas like AI in cybersecurity, application security, and security operations," he added.

India's cybersecurity landscape has seen remarkable growth. According to a report by the Data Security Council of India, the market reached approximately $6 billion in 2023, clocking a CAGR of over 30 per cent from 2019 to 2023.

The products segment alone grew by more than 3.5 times, reaching close to $3.7 billion in 2023 from $1 billion in 2019.

There will be four distinct knowledge tracks at the summit, tailored to the varied interests of attendees, and a pavilion where startups and data security teams can showcase their products.

Application Security: This track will cover topics like setting up a high-quality AppSec programme and automating tasks across the AppSec stack.

Security Operations: This track will cover how to leverage SIEM and SOAR for automating security operations and explore strategies for scaling security operations as organisations grow.

AI in Security: Exploring the role of AI in enhancing the AppSec stack and Large Language Model (LLM) security.

Founders in Security: Insights into best practices for scaling go-to-market strategies and selling to security teams and CISOs.

The lineup of speakers for the summit includes Ajit Sancheti, General Manager of Logscale at CrowdStrike; Ankur Bhargava, Head of Product Security at PhonePe; Himanshu Das, CISO at Cred; Ross Haleliuk, Founder of Venture in Security; Jossef Harush, Head of Supply Chain Security at Checkmarx; Anthony Belfiore, Chief Strategy Officer at Wiz; Prajal Kulkarni, CISO at Groww; Ashwath Kumar, Principal Security Engineer at Razorpay; Ruchir Patwa, Co-founder of Sydelabs; Ansh Patnaik, Chief Product Officer at Cycognito; Anand Prakash, Founder of Pingsafe; Raghuveer Kancherla, Co-founder of Sprinto; and Avinash Nagla, Founder of Sprouts.

The summit is being organised by Accel, led by a committee including Prayank Swaroop, Akshat Jain (Co-founder and CTO at Cyware), Ankita Gupta (Co-founder and CEO at Akto), Vandana Verma (Senior Developer Advocate at Snyk), and Sandesh Anand (Co-founder at Seezo).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor