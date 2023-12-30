Accident averted after 32 of 40 wagons of goods train detach midway

Patna, Dec 30 An accident on Saturday was averted in Bihar's Saran district after 32 of 40 wagons of goods train got detached midway without the loco pilot's realisation as he kept moving the train for almost 10 km, an official said.

The incident happened between Bada Gopal and Goldenganj railway stations after the goods train departed Bada Gopal railway station and was heading towards Goldenganj railway station.

Later, it was found that the good train suffered a coupling breakage.

When railway officials learned about the incident, they informed the loco pilot, following which he stopped the train at Goldenganj railway station.

An official said that "fortunately, some passenger trains were running late, otherwise there could have been a collision as the detached 32 wagons were stationary for around 30 minutes".

The wagons were later moved off the main track and the route was cleared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor