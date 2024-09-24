Accompanied RG Kar victim's parents to hospital as a responsible elected representative: Trinamool MLA

Kolkata, Sep 24 Trinamool Congress legislator Nirmal Ghosh claimed on Monday that he accompanied the parents of the RG Kar rape and murder case victim to the hospital on August 9 as a responsible elected public representative.

The body of the victim, a trainee doctor, was discovered at the seminar hall within the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital complex on August 9.

"She was a doctor from the area that comes under my jurisdiction as an MLA. So as a moral obligation, I accompanied the victim's parents from their residence to the hospital," Ghosh said on Monday evening after coming out of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kolkata after a marathon seven-hour interrogation on the matter.

When asked by media persons whether he had any interaction with Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of the medical college, at the hospital, Ghosh said although he saw him once there on that day, there was no interaction between them.

However, the Trinamool MLA avoided the question about the allegations of putting pressure on the victim's family to complete the cremation at the earliest.

He said he had assured the CBI officials of full cooperation in the investigation process.

Besides accompanying the parents of the victim to the hospital, the Panihati (North 24 Parganas district) MLA was also spotted at the Panihati crematorium while the cremation of the victim's body was being done there.

Questions are being raised on the "unnecessary hurry" with which the body of the victim was cremated and that too "ignoring the plea of the parents to preserve the body for some time".

CBI officials also feel that if the body had not been cremated in a hurry, a second post-mortem could have been possible, which could have been crucial for carrying out the investigation.

