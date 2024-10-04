According classical language status to Bengali reflects PM's sincerity towards Bengali language: Tripura CM

Agartala, Oct 4 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the honour given to the Bengali language, by according the status of classical language, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deep sincerity towards Bengali language and culture.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great joy and a glorious chapter for the entire Bengali community that the Central government accorded the status of classical language to the Bengali language.

“As a Bengali, I am very proud of this historic decision taken by the Prime Minister. I thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the entire nation, including Bengalis, for the landmark decision to recognise the rich cultural heritage of the Bengali language,” Saha said while distributing clothes ahead of the festive season.

He said that this honour reflects the Prime Minister's deep sincerity and seriousness towards the Bengali language and culture and the Bengali community.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her happiness over the Union government’s decision according the status of the classical language to Bangla.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has described the development as the Durga Puja gift for Bengali-speaking people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister on Thursday, conferred the Classical Language status to Bengali, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit and Assamese languages.

The Classical Languages serve as a custodian of Bharat’s profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community’s historical and cultural milestone.

These five languages join six others that have already been recognised as classical -- Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia.

