Account holders in three ICICI Bank branches in Andhra lose Rs 28 crore

Vijayawada, Oct 10 Account holders in three branches of ICICI Bank in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu and NTR districts have lost about Rs 28 crore.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) is investigating that 72 account holders in the Chikaluripet and Narsaraopet branches in the Palnadu district and Vijayawada branch in the NTR district lost their fixed deposits and gold.

CID Additional Superintendent of Police Adinarayana said they took up the investigation on a complaint by Vijayawada Zonal Officer of the bank.

The CID officials were questioning some bank employees and looking into their role in the alleged diversion of funds from the accounts.

The scam came to light when account holders approached their respective bank branches as the interest on the fixed deposit was not credited to their accounts for the last two months. They were shocked when the bank officials informed them that their fixed deposit bonds were no longer valid.

The victims lodged a complaint with the police, which registered a case and transferred the same to CID for investigation.

ICICI Bank Zonal Officer in Vijayawada also approached the CID, seeking an investigation.

The CID received the complaint that one Naresh Chandrasekhar, who had worked as manager in Chilkaluripet, Narsaraopet, and Vijayawada branches of ICICI Bank, allegedly diverted the FDs. Some customers who had deposited cheques were also cheated.

“There are three to four categories of customers who were cheated. We are recording their statements,” the CID official said.

He said the irregularities had come to the notice of the bank authorities in July this year and Naresh was suspended. The bank had taken up a departmental inquiry against him.

The CID has sought reports of the inquiry conducted by the bank officials. He hoped that they would achieve a breakthrough in the case in 2-3 days.

Chilkaluripet MLA P. Pulla Rao assured support to the account holders. He requested the Bank officials to do justice to the victims.

