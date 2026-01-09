Accountant caught red-handed in Bihar's Khagaria

Patna, Jan 9 An accountant attached to the Local Area Engineering Organisation (LAEO) was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 in Bihar's Khagaria district on Friday.

As part of the anti-corruption drive in the state, the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) arrested the official, identified as Shishir Rai.

According to the complainant, the accused had been demanding illegal gratification from a beneficiary in exchange for performing official work.

After receiving a formal complaint, the Vigilance Department verified the allegations and laid a trap.

Acting on the plan, the vigilance team caught Shishir Rai red-handed while he was accepting the bribe amount.

Following his arrest, the vigilance team took the accused to the LAEO office, where he is currently being interrogated.

Officials are also examining office-related documents to ascertain whether other officials are involved in the case.

The action has created a stir across government departments in the district.

Vigilance officials said that the anti-corruption campaign will continue, and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

Earlier, on January 5, the SVU arrested a revenue employee red-handed while accepting a bribe in Sheohar.

The arrested official has been identified as Ramkrit Mahto, a revenue employee posted in Puranhiya block of the district.

He was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for carrying out the mutation of land records.

According to officials, the SVU received confidential information regarding the bribe demand.

After discreet verification, the complaint was found to be completely genuine.

Following confirmation, a special raiding team was constituted under the leadership of Deputy Superintendents of Police Sudhir Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Verma of the SVU and arrested the revenue officer.

On January 2, the Vigilance Department arrested a Sub-Inspector posted at Akbarpur police station in Nawada district while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Vikas Kumar, a resident of Warisaliganj, Nawada, at the Vigilance Department headquarters in Patna.

