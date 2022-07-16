Accused arrested in Baul singer assault case in Kolkata

Kolkata, July 16 A local driver was arrested for allegedly raping a Baul singer in Kolkata, police said on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyabrata Roy, the accused is a local van-driver in the Ultadanga area in north Kolkata. "The victim has identified the accused. We are now taking necessary legal action," he said.

As per the complaint, the victim was forcefully taken to an abandoned canal-side area, which is out of CCTV coverage and was raped by the accused on July 12. The accused also robbed the victim of all her money before leaving her in an unconscious state.

She somehow returned home in a distressed state and in next day informed her family members about the incident. The family alleged that they first approached a woman police station at Ultadanga, but there some police officials allegedly refused to entertain her complaint and instead offered her Rs 1,000 to remain silent.

However, her relatives then approached the Kolkata Police headquarter at Lal Bazar and also narrated about the ordeal on social media. Soon, the sleuths of the detective department took over the investigation and nabbed the accused within 24 hours.

Till Saturday, the top brass of the city police was tight-lipped over the allegations against the police personnel of the women police station, whose officer-in-charge has, however, denied the allegation.

