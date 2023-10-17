Accused in 82 cases, UP realtor’s property worth Rs 21.2 Cr seized

Lucknow, Oct 17 A Lucknow court has ordered the confiscation of property worth Rs 21.2 crore belonging to one Paresh Rastogi, who is an accused in a staggering 82 cases registered against him since 2017 at various police stations here.

The order was given on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aparna Rajat Kaushik revealed that this latest seizure brings the total worth of assets confiscated from Rastogi to an astonishing Rs 137.43 crore.

The court’s decision to confiscate the properties was based on a preliminary order under Section 14 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act 1986.

This order was issued against the properties identified as acquired through ill-gotten gains from criminal activities.

The cases against Paresh Rastogi were filed at police stations in Hazratganj, Gautam Palli, Chinhat, Vibhuti Khand, and Gosainganj.

According to the DCP, Rastogi ventured into a life of crime in 2007 and subsequently engaged in the buying and selling of land and buildings.

In an attempt to conceal the proceeds of his criminal endeavours, Rastogi established a company known as Rohtas Project Ltd. Through this entity, he acquired properties in the name of the company and for the benefit of his family members using benami transactions.

Additionally, he created properties illegally by utilizing the funds obtained through his criminal activities.

DCP (Central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik stated, “The accused, Paresh Rastogi first defrauded ordinary citizens of crores of rupees, promising the construction of residential and commercial buildings but failing to deliver. When people sought to withdraw their investments, he continued to offer false reassurances, manipulating them for an extended period and suppressing their grievances through his dominance.”

This significant seizure of property underscores the ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and ill-gotten wealth in the region, as authorities work to bring justice to victims and ensure that criminals do not profit from their actions.

