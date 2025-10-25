Accused in molestation of Australian women cricketers has criminal record: Indore Police

Indore, Oct 25 Aqeel Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the alleged molestation of two women Australian cricketers in Indore, has previous criminal records, according to Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Dandotiya.

Talking to IANS, Dandotiya stated that accused person -- Aqeel Khan, a resident of Azad Nagar in Indore -- was involved in multiple criminal cases, and previously he was in jail also. However, when exactly he was in jail and for what offence is yet to be ascertained.

"The accused person has been sent to jail after multiple rounds of police interrogation were done. During investigation, it was found that he was previously booked in criminal cases in cases registered in some other police stations in Indore," he added.

It was Danny Simmons, security manager of the Australian cricket squad, who first informed Indore Police. Swift collaboration between the Australian team’s security officer, Simmons, and the local police led to a rapid investigation, the police official said.

"We received a complaint from the Australian cricket team’s security manager. After filing an FIR at MIG police station on Thursday, police teams carried out extensive searches. After a six-hour search operation, the accused was identified and arrested," he added.

He also confirmed that a bystander who recorded the motorcycle’s number played a crucial role in identifying the perpetrator, based on which the accused, Khan, was arrested.

According to police, the incident occurred near Khajrana Road. The suspect, named Aqeel Khan, reportedly followed two players on his motorcycle, inappropriately touched one of them, and then fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association has expressed distress over the unfortunate molestation incident in Indore involving two Australian female national cricketers.

"I am deeply distressed, shocked, and saddened by the unfortunate incident involving two players of the Australian women's cricket team in Indore. No woman should have to face such inappropriate behavior. Our deepest sympathies are with the affected players," Mahanaaryaman Scindia, president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, wrote on X.

He further wrote: "This incident is extremely painful not only for the players but also for the entire sports world and for our state and city. The whole of Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore, has always been renowned for the honor and safety of its guests. One individual's inappropriate conduct has dealt a blow to this esteemed image, leaving us all deeply saddened."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor