Accused in Rs 200 crore scam Sukesh Chandrasekhar goes on fast for 49 days in Tihar Jail

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in a Rs 200 crore scam in Tihar Jail, is in critical condition. He is currently being treated in hospital. He has been on hunger strike for the last 49 days and is said to be in critical condition.

According to news reports, Sukesh has asked the jail authorities to allow him to visit his wife Maria Paul once a week, who is lodged in Tihar Jail. He has been on a hunger strike since April 23 for this demand. Due to his hunger strike, he has consumed food for very few days. He was admitted to another barracks to prevent his condition from deteriorating. However, his condition deteriorated as soon as he was admitted there. It is reported that he had taken food for a day or two after being treated by a doctor.

Tihar Jail DG Sandeep Goyal also confirmed the news of Sukesh's fast. Although Sukesh has been on hunger strike since April 23, in the meantime he has broken his fast on his own. According to prison rules, he is allowed to see his wife twice a month. The same rule applies to other prisoners. Sukesh has asked to see his wife every week. However, prison officials have made it clear that this demand will not be met.