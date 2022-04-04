Accused of Goraknath Temple attack 'mentally unstable', says his father

The father of the Goraknath Temple attack accused on Monday said his son is mentally not stable and had no planning to commit the offence.

"He is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment. Due to some developments, he believed that police were after him. He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state," Munir Ahmed Abbasi, the father of the accused told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met the two police personnel who were injured in the Gorakhnath temple attack at BRD Medical College.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, a man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, a resident of Gorakhpur. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to hand over the probe to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the man who attacked two police personnel at Gorakhnath temple has been arrested.

"He is a resident of Gorakhpur. A sickle has been recovered from him. An FIR has been lodged against him. There could be a terror angle in it. The case will be transferred to ATS," he said.

Police said the accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbas, after being presented in court on Monday, has been sent to judicial custody.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said strict action will be taken based on the investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

