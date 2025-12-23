Acharya Balakrishna says 'Swadeshi is way of life'; hails PM Modi's commitment

Jaipur, Dec 23 Patanjali Ayurved Limited founder Acharya Balakrishna said on Tuesday that "Swadeshi is not merely an idea but a way of life".

He asserted that the growing global influence of Indian culture is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong commitment to the Swadeshi movement.

Participating in the National Swadeshi Festival in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Acharya Balakrishna said that artisans from Uttar Pradesh to Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh have come to the fair with their unique products, showcasing the strength, diversity, and unity of Swadeshi.

He emphasised that the dream of building an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) cannot be achieved without wholeheartedly adopting the concept of Swadeshi.

He also urged people to avoid foreign-made goods, especially where advanced technology is not required, and to take a firm resolve to support indigenous products.

"Once the market for Swadeshi goods grows, local businesses in small towns will also get a boost, thereby promoting local ecomony. This helps in growing self-respect and promote the idea of nation-buiding. Swadeshi idealogy helps in growth of artisans and small businesses spread across small towns and villages in the country," he added.

With swadeshi promotion, our values are retained and our cultural legacy goes strong, he said, adding that therefore the concept of 'Swadeshi' is important.

"Where there is 'swadeshi', there is self-respect and where there is self-respect, there is a prosperous nation and hence to make a prosperous nation, there is a need for swadeshi goods," Acharya Balakrishna added.

Taking to his official X account, Acharya Balakrishna said: "Today, on the occasion of the inauguration of the “National Swadeshi Mahotsav 2025” organised at Veerbhumi Chittorgarh, in the auspicious conjunction of sacred festivals like 'Kisan Diwas' and 'Surya Uttarayan', I was fortunate to participate in this great yajna of Swadeshi consciousness."

"Swadeshi is not merely an alternative, but a strong foundation for India's economic, cultural, and health-related self-reliance. Swadeshi is a resolve, Swadeshi is a sentiment, Swadeshi is a lifestyle, and Swadeshi is our very life breath. The grandeur and flag of Indian Sanatan culture that is waving across the world today is rooted in the unwavering resolve and continuous efforts of the Honorable Prime Minister Ji towards Swadeshi."

"The National Swadeshi Mahotsav is an important link in this series, which is a powerful endeavour to give the emotion, consciousness, and awakening of Swadeshi a broad form of public awakening," he added in an X post.

"With the cooperation of the entire country and as a result of the penance, perseverance, and tireless dedication of Swami Ramdev Ji, the Swadeshi brand in the form of Patanjali has not only hoisted its flag in the country but across the entire world. This is a powerful symbol of Swadeshi capability and self-reliant India."

On this dignified occasion, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde Ji and C. P. Joshi Ji ,Lok Sabha MP and Chittorgarh Petition Committee Chairman, along with many other distinguished personalities, were present at the event.

