Acharya Kaushik hails PM Modi for upholding Sanatan dharma through Mahakumbh participation

Prayagraj, Feb 5 Acharya Shri Kaushik Maharaj hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the sacred dip at the Mahakumbh, calling it a moment of great pride for Sanatan Dharma.

Talking to IANS on Wednesday, he said that PM Modi has always been at the forefront of promoting Sanatan Dharma and has worked relentlessly to propagate its values.

"It is a matter of immense pride and joy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself came to the holy land of Maha Kumbh and took a dip. This is not the first time he has participated in such cultural events; he has always been actively involved in promoting our cultural heritage," said Acharya Kaushik.

He also said that PM Modi’s visit to Maha Kumbh should not be linked to any politics. His visit has sent out a good message among the public, he added.

He further expressed his gratitude, stating that it is a significant occasion when the leader of the nation, the largest democracy in the world, visits the Ganga and takes part in the holy ritual of bathing in its waters.

"We deeply thank Prime Minister Modi for this gesture, which strengthens the faith in Sanatan Dharma across the nation."

Earlier, PM Modi took a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers - the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati - in Prayagraj, where the Mahakumbh is being held, on Wednesday morning.

Wearing a bright saffron jacket and blue trackpants, and holding 'rudraksha' beads, PM Modi chanted prayers as he took several full body dips in the river waters.

PM Modi said he was "blessed" to take this 'holy dip', calling it a "moment of divine connection".

"Like the tens of millions who took part, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion," he said.

"The 'snan', or the 'holy dip', at the 'sangam' is a moment of divine connection. May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health, and harmony," he said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor