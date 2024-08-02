Acharya Pramod hits out at SP, Congress over Ayodhya girl rape case

New Delhi, Aug 2 Former Congress leader and Peethadhishwar of Sambhal Kalki Dham Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress over their silence in the gang-rape case of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya.

Acharya Pramod wrote on his social media account X, "Secularism's ''warriors,' you won't go to the Ram Temple, but at least go to Ayodhya to meet the 12-year-old girl who was gang-raped by a leader of your party."

In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a 12-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly gang-raped by Moid Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader, and his servant, Raju Khan.

The incident is reported to have happened over two months ago in the Purakalandar police station area of Ayodhya.

According to reports, the two also made a video of the act and threatened her. After making the video, the accused continued to assault the girl for about two months. Her trauma came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache to her family, who took her to a doctor and it was discovered that she was pregnant.

The Samajwadi Party leader owns a bakery in the area and is alleged to have lured the girl with the promise of a job.

The police have arrested the Samajwadi Party leader and his servant.

Earlier, the girl’s family accused the police of shielding Khan due to his political connections.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned the case in the Assembly and said, "The accused belongs to the Samajwadi Party and is close to an MP, but the party leaders are not saying anything on this...The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him so far..."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor