Acharya Pramod Krishnam slams Cong over opposition to Himachal govt's eateries order

New Delhi, Sep 26 Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Thursday criticised Congress for its opposition to the Himachal Pradesh government's recent directive requiring street vendors and food establishments to display the names and addresses of their owners.

Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo had voiced his disagreement with the decision, warning the Himachal government that their authority could be questioned.

In response, Krishnam accused the Congress of being filled with "leftist and atheist" individuals. He argued that this was the reason the party disagreed with the Himachal government's decision.

"Congress played a pivotal role in India's independence, but that was Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, Subhas Chandra Bose's Congress, Sardar Patel's Congress, Maulana Azad's Congress, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Congress. Today's Congress has become a party of sycophants, of anti-Sanatan and anti-India elements," Krishnam told IANS.

He criticised the party for focusing solely on Rahul Gandhi, which he said has led to the party's current challenges.

"If anyone speaks the truth, they are turned against and ousted from the party. Today, the Congress has become a party of leftists and atheists," Krishnam added.

He further backed Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh for his stance on the eateries' name display order. Krishnam claimed that Congress "cannot tolerate anyone who supports Sanatan Dharma."

Vikramaditya Singh was summoned to Delhi by the Congress leadership for reprimand after he issued the eateries order.

Krishnam defended Vikramaditya Singh, stating, "Hiding one's identity in any religion or country is unacceptable. Vikramaditya Singh made decisions in the interest of Himachal Pradesh, and it's unfair to criticise him for it."

Krishnam also expressed his support for Vikramaditya Singh's legacy as the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

He said that Vikramaditya Singh, carrying forward his father's legacy, should ideally be the state's Chief Minister.

"But sycophants surrounding Rahul Gandhi betrayed Vikramaditya Singh," he added.

Krishnam also referred to the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, noting that only two Congress-related individuals, Vikramaditya Singh and himself, attended.

He alleged that Congress opposes those who support Sanatan Dharma, making it difficult for them to remain in the party.

On the recent vandalisation of the BAPS Temple in Sacramento, Krishnam pointed to an international conspiracy to undermine Sanatan Dharma.

He warned that while "international forces are conspiring against Sanatan," the global prominence of Sanatan Dharma is causing unease.

He called on Hindus to protect Sanatan Dharma, asserting that it has always safeguarded them.

Krishnam concluded by affirming his belief in the resilience of Sanatan Dharma, stressing its universal principles and its ability to withstand any threats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor