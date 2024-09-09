Acharya Pramod Krishnam slams Rahul Gandhi for 'Devta does not mean god' remark

New Delhi, Sep 9 Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday launched a scathing attack against Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his recent 'Devta' (God) remarks made during his ongoing three-day trip to the US.

Addressing an event in Texas, Rahul Gandhi said, "Devta in India actually means a person whose internal feelings are exactly the same as his external expression, meaning he is a completely transparent being, it does not mean god.

"If a person tells me everything he believes or thinks and expresses it openly, that’s the definition of a Devta... What’s interesting about our politics is how do you suppress your own ideas, how do you suppress your own fears, greed, or ambitions and observe other people's fears and ambitions," Rahul Gandhi said.

Sarcastically questioning whether the Congress leader considers himself divine, Krishnam said, "If Rahul Gandhi thinks he fits the definition of a 'Devta', he should clarify which incarnation of god he believes he is. The scriptures mention 10 incarnations, with nine already born... Does he think he is the tenth?"

"He should clarify whether he is a human or god. I think he believes that he is above god. It is true that within the Congress, he is considered a god. But what he himself believes is more important," he added.

In the US, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Indian diaspora in Dallas and engaged with the students at the University of Texas, where he criticised the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS, sparking a political debate back home.

Many leaders have accused Rahul Gandhi of consistently speaking ill of India during his foreign visits.

"Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who speaks against his own nation while abroad. Whether it's America, the UK, Italy, or the Gulf countries, his agenda remains to criticise India. Sometimes, he targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sometimes the nation, sometimes RSS, sometimes even Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma. Congress leaders and the public must seriously consider whether Rahul Gandhi is with the nation or against it," Krishnam said.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's comments on lack of "love, respect, and humility" in Indian politics, Krishnam said, "The person who aligns with ISIS ideology will always oppose the RSS. Rahul Gandhi should clarify if he supports ISIS. The RSS is an organisation devoted to the motherland, not to any specific religion or community."

Krishnam also emphasised that the RSS' prayer, 'Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume' (Forever I bow to thee, Oh Loving Motherland), signifies its dedication to the country.

"Attacking an organisation that stands by the nation is like attacking the country itself," he stated.

Mocking the Congress MP's political legacy, Krishnam said, "If Rahul Gandhi wasn't born into the Gandhi family, he wouldn't even get a job as a sanitation worker in this country."

The former Congress leader also criticised Rahul Gandhi for comparing India with China, and accused him of favouring Chinese policies while degrading his own nation during his foreign visits.

"Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether he supports China or India. If he likes Chinese policies so much, he should go to China and practice politics there," Krishnam remarked.

He also pointed out that even AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi refrains from speaking against India during his foreign trips, though he often makes baseless statements while in the country.

Krishnam further called out Rahul Gandhi for 'hypocrisy', questioning why the Congress, which ruled the country for 60 years, did not address the issues he now raises.

"Congress was in power at the Centre from 2004 to 2014. Why didn't Rahul Gandhi speak up then? Even today, in states where Congress is in power, why don't they tackle unemployment," he asked.

