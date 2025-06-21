Acharya Prashant redefines yoga through Bhagavad Gita in cinema halls broadcast across India

Goa, June 21 In a historic first, Acharya Prashant, renowned philosopher and bestselling author, addressed the nation on the theme 'Yoga in the Light of the Bhagavad Gita', delivering his message live from Goa to over 40 cinema halls across India.

The event, jointly organised by the PrashantAdvait Foundation and PVR-INOX on the International Day of Yoga, marked the first time that the Bhagavad Gita was discussed in cinema theatres -- transforming these spaces from venues of entertainment into platforms of spiritual enquiry.

Audiences across cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Patna, Indore, and Bhopal purchased tickets not for a film but to listen to a discourse on yoga grounded in ancient wisdom.

In his address, Acharya Prashant issued a sharp critique of the commodification of yoga in the modern world, stating, "The Yoga of Gita is not about physical flexibility; it is about inner invincibility."

Challenging popular narratives, he said, "The ancient Yogis were not performing postures for social media likes. They were warriors of the truth. In the Gita, Arjuna was asked to rise, not to stretch. Yoga, in its essence, is your battle against inner inertia."

Acharya Prashant, the founder of PrashantAdvait Foundation and author of over 160 books, has devoted his life to restoring the original essence of Indian scriptures.

His interdisciplinary teachings blend Vedanta with Buddhist insights, existentialism, and modern psychological enquiry, offering a grounded yet transformative understanding of ancient texts.

He currently leads one of the world's largest Bhagavad Gita Teaching Programs, engaging over one lakh participants globally. His recent initiative -- the world's largest Gita-based online spiritual examination -- attracted seekers from across continents.

Observers have described the reach of his work as a "nuclear chain reaction of awareness."

During his interaction with journalists before the broadcast, Acharya Prashant criticised the superficial portrayal of yoga in mainstream culture.

"You see yoga being celebrated on glossy stages, practised by celebrities, and marketed with mats and outfits. But do we even know what it means to live in yoga? The Gita says yoga is 'Samatvam', meaning equanimity in action. Until we grasp that, we are not doing yoga, it is just acrobatics," he said.

He further warned, "Yoga is not a lifestyle trend. It is a revolutionary inner commitment. It doesn't promise comfort. It demands clarity and courage. The Gita doesn't ask Arjuna to sit and meditate. It stirs him to act wisely in the thick of war."

The format of a philosophical lecture in a cinema hall struck a powerful chord with audiences. Many attendees expressed that this felt like a revival of India's ancient spiritual identity, blending accessibility with depth.

The address offered a powerful message -- "Yoga is not an escape from the world. It is the preparation to deal with it in awareness and clarity."

"Real Yoga doesn't begin with a pose; it begins with a purpose. And the purpose is truth," concluded Acharya Prashant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor