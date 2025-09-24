Acid Attack In Meerut: Nurse Injured After Man Throws Chemical Substance; Police Probe Ordered

Meerut reported acid attack incident on 38-year-old nurse by a suspected minor on Tuesday September 23rd, 2025 in Lohia Nagar area. Nurse was waiting for auto rickshaw at around 7:30 pm on her way to the private hospital where she works, when a youth, suspected to be a minor, hurled acid at her from behind before fleeing.

According to PTI following the attack victim sustained injuries to her hands and was taken by passersby to a local hospital, from where she was referred to a medical college for further treatment.

To investigate tis matter police have formed four teams and are hunting for the attacker who is absconding. Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Vipin Tada said, "Four teams led by the City Superintendent of Police have been deployed. The case would be solved soon." According to police, CCTV camera footage from the area is being analysed and eyewitnesses are being questioned.

In separate incident in Mumbai's Bandra area, an unidentified person hurled acid on a 40-year-old rickshaw driver in Mumbai's Bandra area late Sunday August 3rd, 2025 night, leaving him seriously injured. The attack took place while the victim was walking along the road with his brother. The Bandra Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused.

Victim, Atique Khan (40), a resident of Shastri Nagar in Bandra, lives with his wife Hina Khan (36), his brother Nasteen Khan, and his children. On Sunday night, Atique stepped out to purchase medicines. Since the local pharmacy near his house was closed, he proceeded towards the Shifa Medical Store on Hill Road, accompanied by his brother.