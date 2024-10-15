Acknowledge 1990 exodus before inviting return: Kashmiri Pandits demand Farooq Abdullah's apology

New Delhi, Oct 15 Following National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah's statement about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, members of the displaced community have demanded that the party first acknowledge the 1990 exodus and apologise for the genocide before making any promises.

Abdullah, whose party is set to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir in coalition with Congress, expressed his desire for the return of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to flee their homes in the 1990s.

"I hope our brothers and sisters who left the Valley will return home. The time has come, and they should come back to their homes," Abdullah told reporters on Saturday.

He added that the NC does not differentiate between Hindus and Muslims and treats everyone equally. "There is a place for everyone in Kashmir," he stressed.

However, speaking to IANS, Kashmiri Pandits, while open to the prospect of returning, voiced scepticism over Abdullah's sincerity.

One member of the community said, "If Farooq Abdullah is sincere and has had a change of heart, we welcome this step. But if he holds the same beliefs as he did in the 1980s and 1990s, this would be the biggest betrayal."

The community also accused the NC and Congress of orchestrating the 1990 exodus.

"In 1990, a deliberate policy was made to drive us out and seize our lands. The NC, in collaboration with Congress, executed this plan. If people doubt it, an investigative committee should be set up to determine who was responsible," the Kashmiri Pandit said.

He demanded an apology from the NC, urging them to admit their role in the forced migration.

"The NC should admit its role in the 1990 exodus and apologise for the genocide. If Abdullah is sincere, then proper policies and arrangements must be made for our return. We don't have homes there anymore. Do they have a roadmap, or should we stay at Farooq Abdullah's house?" he asked.

Another Kashmiri Pandit emphasised that sweet words won't be enough, and concrete policies must be in place.

"The NC and Congress should clarify their policies. If they still plan to implement the same policies from 1986 and 1989, we want no part of it. We won't be fooled by sweet words. We've suffered enough," he said.

Reflecting on the dark chapter of their displacement, he recounted, "On January 19, 1990, at 7:00 p.m., announcements were made from mosques, telling Kashmiri Pandits to leave, while asking Kashmiri women to stay."

He urged Abdullah to meet with stakeholders from the Pandit community and develop a roadmap to ensure they are never forced to flee again.

"He must acknowledge the genocide and create a solid plan that ensures our safety," he added.

Another member living in a migration camp in Jammu urged the government to consult the Kashmiri Pandits about their demands.

"We want to know if Abdullah's statement is genuine or just political rhetoric. The Government of India and the future J&K government should meet with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits and ask what we want. Without that, these are just empty promises."

One member of the community took a direct swipe at Abdullah, questioning why he had not taken these steps earlier.

"When Farooq Abdullah first formed the government after the genocide, why didn't he act then? Why is he speaking about this now? It seems that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has improved the situation in Kashmir, yet Abdullah continues to claim that the Prime Minister ruined it."

Another Pandit echoed the demand to halt distress sales of migrant properties.

"If Farooq Abdullah announces a stop to the distress sales of migrant properties, we will welcome that move. Why hasn't he done that yet?"

The demands come as the community remains cautious about returning to the Valley, seeking assurances and accountability from those in power.

