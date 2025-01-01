Act against night shelters turning into ‘permanent homes’ at Urdu Park, NHRC tells DUSIB CEO

New Delhi, Jan 1 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday wrote to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO, raising alarm bells over alleged encroachment in the Urdu Park near Jama Masjid area and demanded that the body cracks the whip against the defaulters and violators.

The human rights body, in the letter, cited recent visits by its officials to the area and inspection of night shelters (Rain Baseras), which it found were turned into ‘permanent residences’ of a few who have illegally occupied the government-run facilities.

In the letter to the DUSIB, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo wrote, "Rain Baseras, which are temporary shelter facilities established by the government primarily intended to provide short-term accommodation, protection from inclement weather, and basic necessities such as food and security, have been used as permanent residences by individuals who have been residing in these shelters for the past 10-15 years.”

He said that such infringement of government property has led to the area near the city’s Red Fort, turning into a slum-like dwelling in the heart of the capital.

The letter also highlighted the concerns of local residents who reportedly claimed that many of the individuals in these ‘Rain Baseras’ could be illegal migrants, potentially the Rohingyas.

“It is of utmost concern that police verification or documentation process has been undertaken of these individuals residing into the facility, from more than a decade, thereby raising serious security concerns and the need for proper background checks,” it said.

Priyank Kanoongo said that the Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter under Section 12(s) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 and wants immediate intervention and implementation of appropriate corrective measures.

He has demanded an action-taken report from DUSIB over alleged encroachments in the area, within seven days.

He further stated that many lapses and violations of human rights have been noted by the Commission and these shall be communicated to the DUSIB in a separate letter.

