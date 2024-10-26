Act against unsafe helmet makers to boost road safety: Centre to district officials

New Delhi, Oct 26 In an effort to minimise road accidents in the country, the government on Saturday said it has asked district collectors and district magistrates to launch a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers who sell non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders.

Substandard helmets, which lack the requisite BIS certification, are being sold on the roadside which pose a severe risk to public safety and has been linked to numerous fatalities in road accidents. The government has already made wearing a helmet mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

The government has called for strict enforcement against manufacturers operating without BIS licenses or using counterfeit ISI mark, as well as retailers peddling these non-compliant products to unsuspecting consumers.

“Consumers can verify whether a helmet manufacturer is licensed by BIS through the BIS Care App or by visiting the BIS website,” said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. This initiative comes as a response to the growing concerns over the quality of helmets available in the market and their critical role in safeguarding lives on the road.

"Helmets save lives, but only if they are of good quality. This initiative is crucial in removing unsafe helmets from the market and educating consumers about the importance of BIS-certified products. We urge all stakeholders to actively participate in this campaign for the safety of our citizens,” said Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs.

The government urged district officials to take a personal interest in this matter and launch a special campaign to ensure the enforcement of the Quality Control Order. District officials are encouraged to collaborate with the District SP and BIS field officers to Identify and address violations.

To date, 162 licenses have been cancelled/expired related to manufacturing of substandard/non-lSI helmets. Also, a total of 27 search and seizure have been conducted on misuse of BIS standard mark/violation of quality control orders and cases were filed in various court, informed the Department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor