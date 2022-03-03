Act East Policy has amped up economic growth of Mizoram and North Eastern region: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that Act East Policy has amped up the economic growth of Mizoram and the North-Eastern region.

"Through ACT East Policy, the PM has envisaged the Northeast to be the most important region of India that will power the New Engine of growth. The Asta Lakshmi of Northeast can be realized fully when Mizoram - along with all other Northeastern states - becomes Atma Nirbhar by enhancing our wisdom, working in cooperation and partnership, developing our abilities to compete at the global level. Mizoram will be the most attractive state of the country and not only people of the rest of India but people from abroad will be keen to visit this beautiful state of Northeast," said Sonowal.

The Union Minister announced a slew of measures to boost the AYUSH sector in Mizoram and said that three 50 bedded hospitals and three 10 bedded hospitals will be developed in the state.

The meeting was also attended by Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana, MP in Lok Sabha C.Laltlanthanga, MLA, and other senior officials from the Mizoram Government as well as the Ministry of AYUSH.

Accompanied by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the Union Minister laid the foundation stones for six AYUSH hospitals in Mizoram.

In a further boost to healthcare infrastructure in the hill state of the Northeast, as many as 24 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) were inaugurated across Mizoram at the event held in Aizawl today.

"The rich heritage of traditional medicines as envisaged by AYUSH is scientifically proven to be effective in effective patient care. The holistic approach to patient care and a healthy lifestyle includes both preventive as well as curative aspects. The AYUSH traditional medicinal practices have been traditionally taking care of both these aspects. In order to learn and leverage folk medicine, the AYUSH ministry is conducting a multi-centric research project to critically appraise and validate Local Health Traditions (LHT), Oral health Traditions (OHT) and Ethno Medicinal Practices (EMP) among ethnic communities of the Northeast," Sonowal said.

"The three 50 bedded hospitals will be developed at Aizawl, Champai and Hnahthial and three 10 bedded hospitals will be developed at Khawzawl, Saitul and Hortoki in the state," Sonowal said.

Sonowal underlined the importance of unlocking value from the rich traditional medicinal practice of India, including the folk medicines of Mizoram and the Northeast.

( With inputs from ANI )

