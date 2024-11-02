Act sincerely to implement New Education Policy: Manipur Guv to VCs

Imphal, Nov 2 Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday asked the Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Central and state universities to act sincerely for the total implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

An official said that the Governor met the Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Central and state universities at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal and discussed the status of full implementation of NEP in Manipur.

In the meeting, Governor Acharya, in addition to taking stock of the implementation of NEP-2020 in Manipur, said that the Vice-Chancellors should act as catalysts in fully implementing the New Education Policy to make education more experimental, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, flexible, and enjoyable.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Governor of Assam and also responsible for the gubernatorial function of Manipur, also enquired about issues related to the strength of teaching and non-teaching staff and other developmental matters related to higher education institutions.

He also gave a presentation on the status of NEP implementation in universities in the state.

The Governor asked the Vice-Chancellors to go sincerely for the total implementation of the NEP-2020 and assured all help and cooperation to address any issue with regard to NEP implementation and overall development of higher education in Manipur.

Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, N. Lokendra Singh; Vice-Chancellor of Dhanamanjuri University and Manipur Technical University, H. Gyan Prakash; and Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University of Culture, Paonam Gunindro Singh were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh earlier introduced the College Fagathansi (let's improve) Mission to develop the infrastructures of colleges and provide better higher education facilities as a follow-up initiative of the School Fagathansi Mission.

The Chief Minister had said that altogether 24 colleges have been taken up under the mission.

Infrastructure facilities would be developed for Rs 2.5 crore in each college.

