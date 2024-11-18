Action against govt staffers, owners of two cars having BPL cards: K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 18 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that legal action will be taken against government employees, landlords and owners of two cars who have obtained the Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards by giving false information.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Parameshwara stated, “The review of BPL cards is being taken up because many who file IT returns are holding BPL cards. Government employees, those having more than three hectares of land and also those who own two cars have BPL cards. In this background, the government is withdrawing BPL cards obtained by providing false information," he said.

“The people should volunteer to return their cards or get it cancelled. Otherwise, we will take legal action. If one has lied to obtain a BPL card, action will be initiated against them. Now, the verification will be done at the district level,” Parameshwara stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday clarified that only ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards will be retrieved, and there will be no impact on eligible cardholders. “We are looking into retrieving cards that have been issued to ineligible persons. The Food Department is currently verifying these cases, and no final decision has been taken yet. Ineligible individuals will not retain cards, but eligible beneficiaries will not be denied their entitlements.”

When asked about CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that if he is touched, people won’t sit quiet, Parameshwara stated, “CM Siddaramaiah is an efficient leader that this state has seen. Making allegations against him is a different matter. He had ruled for five years in his last term and presently also he is giving good governance. Many BJP leaders are not able to take it and are trying to create a crisis for him. At that juncture, what people might do? What will people do in Mysuru city?”

When asked about Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan’s racist remark against Union Minister Kumaraswamy, he stated, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the racist statement by Minister for Waqf and Tourism Zameer Ahmad Khan against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has proved to be a setback for the party in by-elections.

Answering a question on Karnataka Lokayukta's report giving clean chit to the BJP government on 40 per cent commission charges, Parameshwara stated, “We did not carry out our agitation on 40 per cent commission scam without evidence. Late Kempanna was the State Contractors’ Association President and he had written a letter to the PM making a 40 per cent commission charge against the previous BJP government in Karnataka. The Contractors’ Association is a registered body and responsible organisation and he was the President.”

“After his letter, Congress took this issue before the people when there was no action on it. If the Lokayukta says the charges are untrue, we will also verify it. We did not agitate after mere allegations; we agitated as we had gathered evidence,” he stated.

“I have not seen the report and don’t know how the Lokayukta has said that 40 per cent charges are not found against the BJP government. We will discuss it,” he maintained.

Reacting to charges of Leader Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka that the state government has moved from 40 per cent to 100 per cent commission, Parameshwara said, "He might issue statements but he will have to prove the allegations. Let him prove it."

