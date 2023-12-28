Action should be taken against dubious tourist guides: Goa BJP MLA

Panaji, Dec 28 Claiming that the arrival of foreign tourists in the coastal state has declined, Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo has advocated the need to address the issue of dubious guides who cheat the tourists.

The former state minister told mediapersons here that it is a matter of concern that foreign tourist arrival has declined.

"For various reasons, there is a decline in the arrival of foreign tourists and hence we need to study the matter. Everybody has to take it seriously because Goa is famous for tourism,” Lobo said.

“We should be very serious about tackling issues of crime, especially cheating the tourists… It is good that 11 dubious clubs have been seized by the authorities. There should be strictness. Tourists should not be cheated. Rules and laws should be amended to make them stricter, fines should be increased,” said the BJP MLA from Calangute.

He also said that dubious guides who give wrong information to tourists and cheat them should be caught.

“This issue should be addressed immediately,” Lobo said.

It may be noted that Calangute Police have taken action against around 700 touts this year.

