Action will taken against meat shops operating without license in Jaipur: Mayor

Jaipur, July 8 Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater on Monday announced that meat shops operating without commercial lease deed in Jaipur city (Greater Area) will be closed.

The Mayor of Municipal Corporation Greater Saumya Gurjar said that only those shops will be given new licenses or renewal of license, which have the commercial lease of the property (shop). It was also decided to dispose of the pending lease applications in the Municipal Corporation within a month.

Various points including the adoption of a simplification process regarding drain cleaning, door-to-door garbage collection system, night sweeping user charges, and fire NOC among others were also discussed during the meeting.

The Mayor said that action should be taken against illegal meat shops and licenses will be given only on commercial leases, meat shops will not be operated in kiosks and residential areas, along with this, license renewal will also be given only on commercial leases.

She added that it is mandatory to write Jhatka and Halal outside meat shops.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor