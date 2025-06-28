Active Covid cases in Manipur stand at 217

Imphal, June 28 Even though the positivity rate declined by 7.5 per cent over the past two days, Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Manipur, where the cumulative number of active cases stood at 217, officials said on Saturday.

According to a senior official with Manipur Health and Family Welfare Department, of the 217 active cases, 146 were reported in Imphal West district, 52 in Imphal East district, nine in Thoubal district, six in Bishnupur, two in Tengnoupal and one each in Jiribam and Chandel district.

Except for the tribal-inhabited Tengnoupal and Chandel districts, the five districts fall in the Imphal Valley region, while in Jiribam, adjoining southern Assam, both tribals and Meitei community people live.

According to the official, till Friday night, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Manipur stood at 25.0 per cent against 32.5 per cent on Thursday.

Currently, 124 people with Covid positive cases remain in home isolation (quarantine).

In the current wave, the first Covid case in Manipur was reported on June 9, when a 23-year-old woman tested positive for the infection, the state's Health Services Director Chambo Gonmei said, adding that the woman hails from Bishnupur district.

Gonmei urged the people to be on alert in view of the spread of the infection in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla earlier chaired a Covid-19 review meeting at the Raj Bhavan and advised the importance of proactive measures, adequate medical infrastructure, and community awareness to ensure the state remains equipped to handle any potential surge in cases.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, senior medical officials from the state Health Department and other authorities.

The review was held in view of recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on enhanced preparedness amid rising concerns of a possible Covid-19 resurgence.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the health officials briefed the Governor on the state's preparedness, including diagnostics, protective equipment, oxygen supply, ICU and isolation wards, essential drugs, and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme-Integrated Health Information Platform portal.

