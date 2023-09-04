Active monsoon conditions likely over Peninsular India, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 5 days: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 4 The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Peninsular India, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next five days while increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during Tuesday to Friday and over Gujarat on Thursday and Friday.

In East India, the weather forecast indicates the likelihood of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated instances of heavy rainfall.

“This weather pattern is expected over Gangetic West Bengal on Monday and Tuesday, over Odisha from Monday till Thursday, and over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Monday to Friday,” said the IMD in its bulletin.

“Additionally, isolated episodes of very heavy rainfall are anticipated over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Bihar on Monday and over Odisha on Monday and Tuesday,” the IMD predicted.

Moving to South India, a similar pattern of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast, with isolated occurrences of heavy rainfall. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana can expect this weather till Thursday, while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe may experience it from Monday to Friday.

“Rayalaseema is likely to witness these conditions on Monday and Tuesday, North Interior Karnataka on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka from Wednesday to Friday, and South Interior Karnataka on Wednesday and Thursday,"said the weather forecast agency.

“Isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are also anticipated over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Mahe on Monday and Tuesday,” it said.

Central India is expected to see light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with isolated occurrences of heavy rainfall. Vidarbha can expect these conditions till Friday, Chhattisgarh from Monday to Thursday, East Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday to Friday, and West Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday.

“Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh on Monday and Tuesday, and over Vidarbha on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said the IMD.

In West India, there is a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall.

“Marathwada can expect this weather from Monday to Thursday, while Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat Region may experience it from Wednesday to Friday,” said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted that Northeast India is likely to get light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms.

“Isolated instances of heavy rainfall are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday and Friday,” said the IMD.

In Northwest India, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated. Isolated heavy rainfall activity is expected over East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the IMD added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor