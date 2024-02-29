Actor Akshay Kumar visits hostel for tribal children in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Jaipur, Feb 29 Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday visited a hostel built for tribal children by the Rajasthan Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad located at Kherwara in Udaipur for which he had contributed Rs 1 crore.

The actor came here to fulfill his promise after the hostel was completed and started operating, and met the children.

Akshay Kumar also performed aarti with the children, who clicked photos with him.

Jagdish Joshi, Vice-President of Rajasthan Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, said that Akshay Kumar had contributed Rs 1 crore in the construction of Hari Om hostel built by Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad in Khokhadara, Kherwara.

Akshay Kumar also collected information about the activities being undertaken in the hostel.

The actor also learned about the future needs of the tribal children and assured cooperation in development works.

