Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 cr to show heart attack as cause of death in post-mortem report

Bengaluru, June 14 Startling facts have been emerging ever since the arrest of Kannada superstar Darshan and his associates in connection with the murder of a fan of the actor in Bengaluru recently.

According to the post-mortem report of Renukaswamy (33), the victim, the death occurred due to shock and haemorrhage caused by torture by the accused persons.

However, sources said the accused tried to manipulate the post-mortem report so that the murder charge against Darshan is dropped. The authorities who conducted the post-mortem reportedly told the police that they were offered Rs 1 crore to show that the death was caused by a heart attack.

Darshan, his co-star and partner Pavithra Gowda, and 14 others have been arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

The probe revealed that Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and brutally tortured to death.

The post-mortem report has now authenticated that Renukaswamy was brutally tortured before his death. It said there were 15 injury marks on the victim's body, including four fractures.

The report also said that the victim's head was smashed against a mini truck in the shed.

The body bore injury marks on the head, abdomen, chest, and other parts.

One of the arrested accused, who has agreed to turn police approver, claimed that Darshan kicked Renukaswamy with full force in his private parts and smashed his head against the mini truck, sources said.

The sources also said that one of the accused even recorded the brutal act.

