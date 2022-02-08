Actor Dileep, two others give their voice samples

Kochi, Feb 8 A day after the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor Dileep in a fresh case registered against him by the Crime branch, he on Tuesday arrived at the state-run recording studio to give his voice sample as part of the investigation in the same case.

He, his brother Anoop and brother-in-law Swaraj were asked to give their voice samples, following fresh disclosures by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he would do away with a few police officials who had investigated the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is presently out on bail.

Incidentally, Balachandrakumar had submitted a few audio clips before the investigating officials where Dileep and his aides can be heard speaking against these police officials and the prosecution had submitted these as evidence against the actor.

When these audio clips came before the court, which was looking into his anticipatory bail plea, the actor did not deny the voice in the audio clip.

Now after his voice samples are recorded and so would be of the other two, it would be sent for forensic examination and the report will be submitted to the court.

For the prosecution, this is going to be extra evidence in the case.

The fresh revelation came in December last year after which the Crime Branch police registered a fresh case and sought the custodial interrogation of the actor, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, aide Appu alias Krishnadas, and close friend

The probe team questioned them from morning till evening for three days for 33 hours.

A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

