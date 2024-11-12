Actor Manoj Mitra dies at 86

Kolkata, Nov 12 Acclaimed thespian and actor Manoj Mitra, admired by critics for innovative theatrical productions and his innate acting style, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

The 86-year-old actor died around 8.50 am at a city hospital, informed his brother and acclaimed writer Amar Mitra.

The acclaimed thespian-cum-actor was undergoing treatment for old-age related ailments. Besides cardiac problems, he was also suffering blood-pressure.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a message, expressed condolence on the death of the acclaimed thespian-cum-actor.

“Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, 'Banga Bibhushan' Manoj Mitra today morning. He has been a leading personality in our theatre and film worlds and his contributions have been immense. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” the CM said in a statement.

Born in 1938 at Satkhira district in the-then undivided Bengal and currently Bangladesh, Mitra completed his graduation in philosophy from Scottish Church College in Kolkata and post-graduation from the University of Calcutta.

His association with the-then thriving theatre world started since his graduation days as he came in touch with other legendary thespians of that period like Rudraprasad Sengupta, Badal Sarkar and Arun Mukhopadhyay among others.

He started his acting career in theatre in 1957 and started acting in movies in 1979.

The theatre group established by him is christened Sundaram. He was also associated with Rabindra Bharati University as a professor of drama-studies.

His role as “Bancharam” in Tapan Sinha directed “Bancharamer Bagan (Bancharam’s Garden) received accolades from film critics not only in West Bengal but also from other parts of the country.

Mitra was equally comfortable in character, comedy and negative roles, for which he had often been described as the true successor of another legendary thespian-cum-actor Late Utpal Dutt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor