Actor Priyamani, PETA India treat Chennai children to magical animal-free circus experience

Chennai, June 16 Over 100 children from Sivananda Saraswathi Sevashram were treated to a captivating animal-free performance by the Gemini Circus in Guduvancheri, thanks to actor Priyamani and PETA India.

The special initiative, sponsored by Priyamani, was organised by the animal rights group to promote cruelty-free entertainment.

The event featured Gemini Circus’ modern adaptation of traditional circus acts, replacing live animals with lifelike animatronic counterparts.

Last year, Gemini Circus was honoured by PETA India for eliminating live animal performances and embracing technology-driven alternatives that are both humane and imaginative.

“PETA India and I invite everyone to join us in celebrating this compassionate shift and to support initiatives that prioritise the well-being of animals.”

The children, many of whom had never seen a circus before, were delighted by the vibrant performances.

A representative from Sivananda Saraswathi Sevashram expressed heartfelt gratitude: “Our children were overjoyed and mesmerised by the magical animal-free performance. We’re thankful to Priyamani and PETA India for this unique experience that not only entertained but also taught them the importance of kindness to animals. It’s a memory they’ll cherish forever.”

Ujjwal Agrain, Senior Policy Advisor at PETA India, praised Priyamani for supporting the initiative.

“Her sponsorship not only brought happiness to these children but also shone a spotlight on the exciting possibilities of modern, animal-free circus entertainment,” he said.

“We urge the public to support only those circuses that do not exploit animals for profit.”

Investigations by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and PETA India have consistently documented severe abuse in animal circuses, including physical violence, chronic confinement, and deprivation of basic needs like food, water, and medical care.

Animals are often coerced into performing confusing tricks through beatings and intimidation.

Both the AWBI and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) have acknowledged that animal-based circuses are inherently cruel and have recommended a nationwide ban on the use of animals in such performances.

PETA India has also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the central government’s notification of The Performing Animals (Registration) (Amendment) Rules, 2018, to outlaw animals in circuses.

Priyamani has been a long-time advocate for animal rights. She previously joined hands with PETA India to promote pet sterilisation and donated a life-sized mechanical elephant to a Kochi temple that pledged not to use real elephants for rituals.

