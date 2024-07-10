Actor Raj Tarun booked after cheating complaint by woman

Hyderabad, July 10 Police in Hyderabad have booked Telugu actor Raj Tarun on a complaint by a woman that he cheated her.

A case was registered against the actor at Narsingi Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on a complaint lodged by Lavanya.

Police booked Raj Tarun for cheating and criminal intimidation under various sections and took up the investigation.

The police said they would gather evidence and take further action after taking legal advice.

In her complaint filed last week, Lavanya alleged that Raj Tarun was in a relationship with her but deserted her after getting close to actress Malvi Malhotra.

However, Malvi Malhotra also approached the police, complaining that Lavanya was sending inappropriate messages to her brother and threatening to spread rumours about her.

The actress lodged a complaint against Lavanya with Film Nagar police station.

Raj Tarun, who debuted with ‘Uyyala Jampala’ in 2013 denied having an affair with Lavanya. He said though he had known her, he was not in a relationship with her. The actor alleged that the woman was blackmailing multiple people.

Raj Tarun also denied any affair with Malvi Malhotra as alleged by Lavanya.

