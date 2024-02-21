Actor sexual assault case: Kerala HC directs report into videos leak be given to victim

Kochi, Feb 21 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed an Ernakulam court to give, to the survivor in the actor sexual assault case, a copy of the report of the fact finding probe into the allegations that the memory card containing videos of the sexual assault had been accessed unauthorisedly.

Popular Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused in the case.

"This court never intended that the report should be treated as confidential," the court observed orally, adding: "She has a right to know this."

In the original petition of the victim, she said despite being stored in a memory card which was in the custody of the trial court, the assault visuals were leaked.

The leading south Indian actress - who subsequently identified herself - had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 who filmed the act to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested. He was in jail for several weeks before walking out on a bail.

