Actor Vijayakanth conferred Padma Bhushan posthumously

Chennai, Jan 26 Tamil superstar-turned-politician and head of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Vijayakanth, who died recently, has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan (posthumously).

Born as Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagaraswami on 25 August 1952 , he was popularly known by his screen name Vijayakanth. He passed away on December 28, 2023.

Vijayakanth was the leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during May 2011 to February 2016.

He has acted in more than 150 movies and has been conferred with Kalaimamani award in 2001, which is the highest civilian award of Tamil Nadu.

Vijayakanth was also known as ‘Karuppu MGR’ or ‘Black MGR’ for his helping nature. He was also remembered for his fight for equality in food at film sets.

