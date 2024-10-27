Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to Hold Its First State Conference in Villupuram; Preparations in Full Swing (Watch Video)

Preparations are in full swing for the first-ever state-level conference of actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), set to take place in Vikravandi V Salai village, Villupuram district.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Preparations underway in Villupuram head of actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first conference, here pic.twitter.com/gS2QMzzM5v — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2024

Party members expressed excitement ahead of the conference, with one supporter stating, "Actor Vijay has come to politics now, and we believe he will do a lot of welfare work for our people. Definitely, he is going to face the upcoming elections and win too. Our kids want to see our leader, but unfortunately, there will be a heavy crowd, so we can't bring them. They have asked us to take a picture with him."

என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் தோழர்களுக்கு,

வணக்கம்.



பெயரைப் போல சில விசயங்களைத் திரும்பத் திரும்பச் சொல்லியே ஆக வேண்டும். அப்படித்தான் கடிதங்களில் சொன்னதையே இங்கு மீண்டும் வலியுறுத்தப்போகிறேன்.



காரணம்,எல்லா வகைகளிலும் எனக்கு நீங்களும் உங்கள் பாதுகாப்புமே… — Vijay (@actorvijay) October 26, 2024

In a statement to his volunteers on Saturday, Vijay urged attendees to prioritize safety while traveling to the event. Sharing his message on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "To the comrades in my heart, hello. Some things like names have to be repeated. I am going to reiterate here what was said in the letters. Because you and your safety are important to me in all aspects, so you all should be very careful about conference travel safety. Better to avoid cycling. I say this for your safety."

Vijay also emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules and minimizing public disruption during travel to the conference. He stated, "Similarly, they should come without disturbing the public or the traffic on the coming routes. In addition to focusing on traffic regulations, association volunteers and private security forces for convention work should fully cooperate with police safety protocols."

The actor formally entered politics in February, announcing the formation of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are anticipated to take place in 2026.