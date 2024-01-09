Actor Yash stands in solidarity with kin of 3 men electrocuted in K'taka

Bengaluru, Jan 8 Kannada film actor Yash has visited the families of the three persons in Karnataka's Gadag district, who allegedly died of electrocution while they were erecting a banner to celebrate the actor's birthday.

Three other persons were also seriously injured during this incident which took place early Monday morning.

Yash announced on Monday that he stands in soldarity with the bereaved families like their son and will extend all necessary help possible to them.

"This is not the appropriate time to make announcements. They (families of the deceased youth) will be taken care of. This should not set a precedent," he said.

"We don't like the erection of banners, cutouts and I don't like to show off with my fan base. I started fearing my birthdays as one or the other tragedies occur. To be honest, I am fed up with myself. Let the fans bless me from wherever they are. They should take utmost care of themselves and achieve big in life," Yash, who is known for his "Rocky Bhai" image, appealed to his fans.

"Before 15 days, there were Covid cases. I had decided not to celebrate my birthday on this pretext with my fans. Anyone can extend a helping hand, but will the deceased son return to his family? What about the family who lost their dear ones? If death occurs in our families it's the same. Those who died were too young," the actor said.

"I appeal to everyone. Please shun away from erecting banners. The fans followed and chased me on their bikes exposing them to grave danger. Please do not indulge in risk. If you want to show love, do good deeds. You will be happy in your lives. That is enough. Even if it hurts, I want to maintain a distance. Every fan of mine should focus on achieving big in life," he added.

"If you have love and respect, behave responsibly," he said.

Yash, who arrived in a special chartered flight from Goa to Hubballi airport, travelled by road to Sorangi village from where the tragedy was reported in Gadag district.

He inspected the spot where the incident occurred and visited the houses of all the three deceased youth as well as pacified them.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumantha Harijan, 24, Murali Nadumani, 20, and Naveen Gaji, 20, while the injured have been identified as Manjunath Harijan, Prakash Myageri and Deepak Harijan.

Several youth were trying to erect a banner to express their love for the 'KGF' fame actor Yash on January 8 to celebrate his birthday. However, due to the darkness at night, the victims were unable to see the high-tension electric wire.

Local MLA Chandru Lamani visited the injured persons at the hospital in Lakshmeshwar and offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

Superintendent of Police, B.S. Nemagoud, said that a group of nine people were trying to install a banner with an iron frame which came in contact with the electric wire due to which the incident took place.

"The condition of two injured persons is critical," he added.

The Karnataka government has announced two lakh rupees as compensation for the family members of the three deceased victims who died on the incident.

Gadag Minister In-charge H.K. Patil said that a compensation of Rs 50,000 will also be given to three others, who have suffered serious injuries in the incident.

